EMS recording shows emergency response for ‘unconscious’ person at Sen. McConnell’s house on same day he was hospitalized

By Mary Kay Mallonee, CNN

(CNN) — An EMS audio recording published by an independent journalist indicates that emergency responders were called to the Washington, DC, home of Sen. Mitch McConnell for an “unconscious” person the same day he was hospitalized last month.

In the audio, the dispatcher says the call is for a “cardiac arrest” and a paramedic is heard saying, “CPR in progress.”

Audio of the call was first shared on X by journalist Desiree Townsend and has been reported by multiple media outlets.

Asked this week about the audio, a McConnell spokesperson said they would keep reporters updated on the senator’s condition.

CNN has reached out to the DC Fire and EMS Department seeking a recording of the 911 call and the incident report.

McConnell’s name is not mentioned in the recording, but the address that paramedics responded to is known to be his address. CNN has not confirmed the details of what dispatchers and medics described in the audio.

The same day as this call, the 84-year-old Kentucky Republican and former Senate majority leader was hospitalized. His office has not disclosed the medical reason for the hospitalization.

McConnell, a childhood polio survivor, has faced a series of health issues in recent years. In March 2023, he suffered a concussion and broken ribs after a fall. Months later, he froze midsentence during a news conference. CNN later reported he had suffered two other falls earlier that year.

The-CNN-Wire

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