Jason Miller set to join White House again — with a messaging mission

By Kristen Holmes, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump’s former adviser and campaign spokesperson Jason Miller is expected to join the White House, three sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

While those people said the paperwork and details are still being finalized, Miller will likely take on a special government employee role specific to crafting messaging around the president’s accomplishments, according to one of those sources.

That could include guiding the president to focus on certain political topics, said another one of the people briefed on the conversations, noting that Miller has earned Trump’s trust as a confidant and has worked with the president dating back to 2015.

“Jason is a hand that is trusted by the president, he respects him, he’s been around a long time,” that source said. “Having people around him reinforcing correct political advice is always a good thing.”

Trump has struggled to stay on message lately, repeatedly hijacking the Republican Party’s desire to focus on affordability and improving the economy. His Iran war drove gas prices up sharply, and he last week abruptly refused to sign a landmark bipartisan bill meant to drive down the price of housing, later calling it “a yawn.”

But he’s latched onto another message lately that is more in line with the party’s political strategy — labeling Democrats as communists after a series of democratic socialist primary wins. James Blair, who is leading Trump’s political operation, has privately outlined that portraying Democrats as the worse option is a central part of the GOP’s midterm strategy.

Johnny DeStefano, a close ally of White House chief of staff Susie Wiles and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, is also expected to join the White House, two of the sources said. DeStefano served as assistant and counselor to the president during Trump’s first term.

“He is incredibly influential and has deep relationships that span the House, Senate and White House — he will be a huge asset,” one source familiar with the decision told CNN.

CNN has reached out to Miller and DeStefano for comment. The Washington Post first reported the proposed staffing changes.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.