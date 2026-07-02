FBI assigns 260 staff members to Georgia 2020 election probe

By Kristen Holmes, Jason Morris, Katelyn Polantz, CNN

(CNN) — The FBI has ramped up its investigation into the 2020 election in Georgia by dedicating more personnel to what an internal memo refers to as a “priority,” a person familiar with the matter told CNN, ramping up an inquiry into the election that President Donald Trump falsely said was rigged.

The memo, which was seen by CNN, calls for the FBI to quickly bring in an additional 260 FBI intelligence officials, on top of those agents already working in the Atlanta area.

Some of the intelligence personnel — which includes people who are skilled at analyzing data — will work on the investigation remotely, a law enforcement official familiar with the investigation told CNN.

The FBI declined to comment for this story.

The plans for the investigative surge come amid weeks of efforts by the Justice Department and Trump administration to ramp up election-related investigations.

Kurt Olsen, a 2020 election denier who had been tapped by the White House to investigate that election, made the referral in January that reinvigorated a recent criminal probe.

Later that month, the FBI served a warrant at an elections office in Fulton County, Georgia, seizing 700 boxes of election materials.

The probe in Georgia is the centerpiece of President Donald Trump’s so-called “election integrity” efforts and baseless claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him. It is unclear the extent the FBI will be looking at that election, versus others in the state.

Federal prosecutors have also dug into votes from subsequent national elections, and charged a small number of people they say were improperly registered to vote.

The Justice Department, using a grand jury recently, also has demanded details about thousands of election workers who assisted Fulton County, which includes Atlanta, in the 2020 vote-counting.

The-CNN-Wire

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