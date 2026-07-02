Former Olympic canoeist indicted by a grand jury after arrest at the Reflecting Pool

By Katelyn Polantz, CNN

(CNN) — David Hearn, a former Olympic canoeist, has been indicted by a grand jury in Washington, DC, Superior Court, after being arrested last month when he reached into the Reflecting Pool, a source familiar with the charges told CNN.

The exact charges are not yet available.

An attorney representing Hearn said he wasn’t aware yet of developments with the case since Hearn had previously received a citation, which was a lesser, misdemeanor set of charges.

Hearn previously told CNN that police arrested him after he touched a flap of blue material that partially detached from the bottom of the pool, which reopened last month following President Donald Trump’s multimillion-dollar renovation.

Hearn said a National Park Service worker warned him not to reach into the water before he was handcuffed by Park Police. He denied vandalizing the pool and said he was simply curious.

Trump warned late last month that those who he said “vandalized” the pool could face lengthy prison sentences. Trump also said six people were arrested and several others cited for alleged vandalism of the pool. None other than Hearn have been publicly identified.

The renovation of the pool, which was meant to be completed ahead of this weekend’s Independence Day festivities, was beset with issues involving algae and peeling paint or sealant shortly after it reopened to the public last month.

The president also said someone had carved a lengthy gash into the pool with some sort of sharp instrument. The federal government has not provided proof of those claims, and Trump’s estimate of the length of damage to the pool fluctuated wildly.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

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