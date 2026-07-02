US service member arrested at Capitol after calling for Trump’s impeachment

By Martin Goillandeau, CNN

(CNN) — A US Air Force major was arrested on the steps of the US Capitol on Wednesday after delivering a speech calling for the impeachment and removal of President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

The arrest of Jason Watson occurred after he spoke at a news conference organized by Removal Coalition, the grassroots, activist group said. During the news conference, Watson identified himself as an active-duty service member and wore a military uniform. Democratic Rep. Al Green of Texas also attended the event.

US Capitol Police, which confirmed the arrest, said members of the public may not demonstrate on the steps of the House unless they are accompanied by a member of Congress.

Watson was “escorted” to the steps by a member of Congress, who “left the area,” before police gave Watson “lawful orders to stop the illegal demonstration or he would be arrested,” the police said in a statement.

“The man refused our lawful orders and was then arrested for 22-1307 Crowding, Obstructing, and Incommoding,” US Capitol Police added, noting that there are other spots on the Capitol grounds where demonstrating is allowed.

On Tuesday, a DC superior court official told CNN Watson is being released and a possible case against him will not be filed. The DC attorney general, which would have decided to not charge Watson, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CNN reached out to the US Air Force to confirm whether Watson is an active-duty service member, but did not immediately receive a response.

During his speech, Watson criticized the Trump administration’s recent military actions in Venezuela and Iran and Trump’s immigration enforcement crackdown, arguing it violated multiple constitutional provisions, according to a video posted online by the group Removal Coalition.

“For this, the president and vice president must be impeached, convicted, and removed,” Watson said. It’s unknown if Watson has legal representation at this time.

Public dissent within active-duty military ranks is rare as service members are required to follow orders in accordance with the Uniform Code of Military Justice, which criminalizes contemptuous words against the president, vice president, Congress and other top officials under Article 88. Service members are also prohibited from wearing uniform while participating in political rallies.

Jessica Denson, the founder of Removal Coalition, which organized the press conference, said Watson had reached out to them via email and understood the potential consequences of his actions.

“We started having conversations and took this desire that he had to come out very seriously and thought about the best way to make his sacrifice worth it,” she said.

Green later posted a video on social media praising Watson’s action.

“I just left the Capitol grounds, and I was there to witness a major in the United States military bend the arc of the moral universe toward justice,” Green said. He added that Watson had “stood for impeachment of the president” before he was arrested and taken away.

CNN has reached out to Green’s office for comment.

CNN’s Lauren Chadwick and Katelyn Polantz contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

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