Judge orders the release of Trump’s $5 million payment to E. Jean Carroll

By Kara Scannell, CNN

(CNN) — A federal judge on Wednesday ordered the release of more than $5 million to E. Jean Carroll rejecting President Donald Trump’s attempt to delay paying the former magazine columnist a jury found he sexually abused and defamed.

The ruling from federal Judge Lewis Kaplan comes after Trump had asked him not to release the money to Carroll until the Supreme Court decides whether it will reconsider his petition to challenge the jury’s finding that he sexually abused and defamed the former magazine columnist.

Lawyers for Carroll could not immediately be reached for comment.

Trump filed a notice with the court that he will appeal the decision.

A spokesman for Trump’s legal team said in a statement, “The American People stand with President Trump as they demand an immediate end to all of the Witch Hunts, including the Democrat-funded travesty of the Carroll Hoaxes. President Trump will keep winning against Liberal Lawfare, as he continues to focus on his mission to Make America Great Again.”

Trump’s attorneys said earlier that waiting until the Supreme Court rules on his motion for reconsideration will not harm Carroll but would cause “irreparable harm” to the president.

“Plaintiff faces only temporary delay, fully compensable by interest, unless judgment is overturned on appeal. That has been the status quo throughout the appellate process in this case, and it must remain so pending resolution of the petition for rehearing,” his lawyers wrote in the court filing.

“President Trump, however, faces unrecoverable loss: Plaintiff has repeatedly stated that she intends to give away all funds that she collects from him, and once those funds are distributed to third parties, they likely cannot be recovered,” they wrote.

Carroll’s lawyers asked the judge to release the cash after the Supreme Court last week denied Trump’s petition to challenge the jury’s verdict. Monday, Trump filed a motion with the Supreme Court for reconsideration.

The case involves one of two lawsuits Carroll brought against Trump. Trump said he will also ask the Supreme Court to review the jury’s award of $83 million to Carroll after finding that Trump defamed her through statements he made in 2022. He has until the end of the month to file that petition.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

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