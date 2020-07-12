Locomotive claim 1-0 victory with late goal over Rio Grande Valley FC

Sports

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Locomotive FC (1-0-1, 4 points) returned to Southwest University Park to host Rio Grande Valley FC, securing a critical three points in a 1-0 victory on Saturday. Midfielder Dylan Mares tallied the loan goal to open his Locomotive scorecard.

“I was amazed by how good the guys were, to be honest considering we haven’t played for four months and we haven’t been able to train for three of those months properly with the shutdown,” Head Coach Mark Lowry said after the match. “To do that after three weeks of full side training, just goes to show how good this group of players are and the desire and the passion they have.”

The first half saw the two sides shaking off the rust with a back and forth that saw Locomotive FC hold its own on the defensive front. With some key stops from DF Drew Beckie and easy grabs by GK Logan Ketterer, neither side was able to gain the edge in the first 45 minutes.

Momentum swung in the second half in Locomotive’s favor, as the team switched to an offensive that applied heavy pressure. DF Andrew Fox unleashed some crosses that set up for a goal, even taking a shot of his own that forced the Toros goalkeeper into massive saves. In the end, it was Mares with a quick touch and a shot to the near post to close out the homecoming with three points.

The Locomotive FC faces a quick turnaround with a midweek match-up against regional rival, New Mexico United. Kickoff from Southwest University Park is set for Wednesday, at 7 p.m.