Locomotive FC welcomes rival New Mexico United in 2nd game back

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Locomotive FC passed their first test on Saturday in their return to the field since the coronavirus pandemic halted USL league play.

on Wednesday evening, the stakes are raised as Locomotive welcomes in rival New Mexico United to Southwest University Park.

There will be no fans in attendance for the second straight game at Southwest University Park, as the team has decided to prohibit crowds due to growing Covid-19 cases.

Wednesday's match against New Mexico United is the first of a back-to-back series with New Mexico United, and gives El Paso a chance to gain separation in Group C pool play.

Currently, El Paso stands alone atop Group C, a point ahead of New Mexico United and Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

Locomotive FC took care of Rio Grande Valley FC 1-0 on Saturday night, behind an 83rd minute goal from newcomer Dylan Mares.

Meanwhile, New Mexico United is coming off a thrilling 2-1 victory over Colorado Springs on Saturday.

The two teams met twice in 2019, playing to a 2-2 draw at Southwest University Park before New Mexico United prevailed 3-0 in the second meeting in Albuquerque.

Tonight also marks the return of Locomotive star striker Omar Salgado, returning from a two-game suspension stemming from a yellow card in last season's Western Conference Final. All signs point to Salgado getting the start at forward for El Paso.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. on ESPN Plus.