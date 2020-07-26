Mighty Mujers Triathlon cannot be stopped despite pandemic

Sports

EL PASO, Texas -- Triathlons held prior to March of this year generally required athletes to be within close proximity of each other.

But now in the pandemic era, social distancing has competitors looking for new ways to display their hard work.

The Mighty Mujer Triathlon, which normally steps off in April, was postponed until this weekend. Race organizers found a way to compete while still practicing social distancing.

“You can pick your own course out or you can do it on a stationary bike or a treadmill, but you complete your distances on your own. You can do it today or tomorrow and then once you're done you can go to our website which is mighymujertriathalon.com and you upload your results,” said Gabriela Gallegos, the president and race director of Race El Paso.

Competitors use equipment that tracks their distance and time.

“A lot of this is on your honor, but you do need to record your times. So most people run or ride with a Garmon or an Apple watch or something that is keeping their time, and their speed, and the distances they register for," the race coordinator explained.

Due to the pandemic it was difficult to find swimming pools for the competitors to use, so that portion of the event was removed from the triathlon.

“This year I found out it did not involve swimming, it was virtual and it was just running and cycling. I was like, 'I could do that,'” Dr. Lisa Ayoub-Rodriguez told ABC-7.

The doctor began working out in October and now in July she is 75 pounds lighter and felt confident enough to enter the event.

Dr. Ayoub added, “I'm increasing my physical activity consistently. I’ve been able to increase my endurance and be able to do it. So, I survived, I'm here, I'm still talking.”

Gallegos wanted ABC-7 to know that the mijas were not forgotten either.

This year, the event added a "Mijas" division for girls 18 and under.

There is also a section on the triathalon website where you can find motivational messages from family members or other triathletes wishing the competitors well.