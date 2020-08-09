Locomotive FC back on track following 4-2 victory over Colorado Springs

Sports

El Paso, Texas - The El Paso Locomotive FC got their season back on track Saturday night following a 4-2 win over the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

Entering Saturday's match, Locomotive FC were on a 2 game losing skid.

Hometown talent shined in the victory as Memo Diaz, Louis ‘Chapa’ Herrera, Aaron Gomez, and Omar Salgado all contributed, with Gomez and Chapa recording goals on the night.

“I don’t see any reason why this team can’t go on a winning streak now because we have the quality,” stated Head Coach, Technical Director Mark Lowry. “We’ve been playing really well. We just have to keep pushing ourselves to be better every day. I know the guys in there will do that, we’ve got a great locker room. Experience players that are always pushing each other every single day to be better. I’m looking forward to this week of training because even though we’ve won the calmness will be there. We’ve got some things to clean up and some things to work on which ultimately will make us a better team.”

Locomotive FC dictated the early goings of the match, exposing the gaps and mistakes in the Switchbacks FC defense with through-balls that put Los Locos into menacing positions.

The pressure paid off after drawing a foul at the top of the 18, giving way for Dylan Mares to beautifully put away the goal from the freekick. Moments later, Gomez capitalized on a bad back pass from Colorado Springs, converting a one-on-one opportunity to help secure 2-0 at the half-time.

The second half mirrored the first as once again Locomotive FC dominated possession with passing accuracy to find the lanes past the Colorado defense.

Chapa recorded his first professional goal and punctuated it with the brace in the 66th and 68th minutes of the game, tapping home the cut back passes from Salgado and a combination pass Nick Ross and Gomez.

The comfortable Locos lead began to grow thin as Switchbacks FC’s Uvaldo Luna netted a brace of his own, but it wasn’t enough to close the gap providing Locomotive FC with the 4-2 win.

The Locos now head out on the road to the site of the 2019 Western Conference Final for a rematch against the 2019 USL Championship title winners, Real Monarchs. Kickoff from Zions Bank Stadium is set for Saturday, August 15 at 8:00 p.m. MT.