Whataburger named ’official burger’ of the Dallas Cowboys

DALLAS, Texas – Two icons in the Lone Star State have announced a Texas-sized partnership, ABC affiliate KSAT reported.

Whataburger was named the “Official Burger of the Dallas Cowboys,” the San Antonio-based chain announced Tuesday, just days before the Dallas Cowboys kick off the 2020 season.

“Football is serious business in the Lone Star State, and for the past 60 years, the Dallas Cowboys have built a legendary culture,” Whataburger President and CEO Ed Nelson said.

“Texans also take great pride in their burgers... Together, the Cowboys and Whataburger bring 130 years of experience in winning Texans’ hearts. It’s a partnership with the greatest home-field advantage of all – our fans and communities,” he added.

The partnership marks Whataburger’s first “official burger” of an NFL team.

Jerry Jones Jr., the Cowboys’ executive vice president and son of team owner Jerry Jones, said “we couldn’t be happier to have a teammate like Whataburger.”

Fans can expect more community activism with the partnership, he added, and a Whataburger Game Day Set at AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys are slated to play the Rams on Sunday evening for Week 1 of the NFL season — happening amid an unusual start to the regular season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This is the latest move from Whataburger since it was acquired by BDT Capital Partners LLC last summer. Since then, Nelson took over as CEO and the chain announced it’s rolling out a new restaurant design and expanding into the South and Midwest.