El Paso Locomotive FC’s Andrew Fox earns week 12 Team of the Week honor

EL PASO, Texas - While El Paso notched up another win over the weekend, another member of the Locomotive FC received player of the week honors.

Over the weekend, El Paso Locomotive FC claimed an upset 2-1 victory over San Antonio FC to give the Central Texas team their first loss of the 2020 season.

While many performances shined for Los Locos across the pitch, defender Andrew Fox put on a clinic to give him a second 2020 USL Championship Starting XI appearance.

Fox played the full 90 minutes against San Antonio, winning 9 of 12 duels (75%) to shut down the likes of Luis Solignac and Cristian Parano.

The English defender completed 38 of 49 passes, including two key passes to set up El Paso with chances on frame.

Fox showed Saturday his ability to defend behind the ball while having the presence of mind to get forward and attack, fitting in perfectly into Coach Lowry’s system and earning a nod on the USLChampionship Team of the Week.

The Championship’s Player of the Week is selected by the USL National Media Panel, which is made up of representatives from each media market in the Championship.