Cowboys comeback: Onside kick, FG leads to win over Falcons

Sports

Greg Zuerlein did not use a tee on an onside kick Dallas recovered and made a game-ending, 46-yard field goal to cap a comeback that gave the Cowboys a 40-39 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

The Cowboys (1-1) fumbled four times and botched a fake punt attempt in the first quarter of coach Mike McCarthy’s home debut, falling behind 20-0 and trailing the Falcons 29-10 at halftime.

Late in the game, Zuerlein placed the football directly on the turf to set up an onside kick. The Falcons (0-2) watch the football spin on the ground before Cowboys cornerback C.J. Goodwin recovered it after the ball went 10 yards.