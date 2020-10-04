Locomotive FC clinch Pool Group C with 4-0 win over Monarchs

Sports

HERRIMAN, Utah - Get ready, El Paso. Playoff soccer is returning to Southwest University Park.

Locomotive FC dominated Real Monarchs 4-0 Sunday in their last game of the regular season, clinching their spot as USL Pool Group C champions.

Winning the group ensures that El Paso will host a first round playoff match, set to take place next Saturday night.

Dylan Mares, Josue Aaron Gomez, and Saaed Robinson all found the back of the net for E Paso, with Robinson scoring twice.

Mares broke the seal in the 8th minute, with a low driven strike from outside the box for his 4th goal of the season.

Gomez made it 2-0 in the 68th minute with a point-blank score off a deflection, and Robinson's two goals put the nail in the coffin.

El Paso came into Sunday needing a win to secure Pool Group C from their border rivals New Mexico United, and the short-handed Locos delivered one of their most complete offensive performances of the season.

Star forward Omar Salgado missed the match after suffering an injury in last Saturday's match against United is most likely lost for the season, but midfielder Nick Ross made his return to the pitch from injury coming on as a substitute in the 2nd half.

Locomotive FC's opponent in their playoff match is TBD.