UTEP football adds fan cutouts to Sun Bowl experience

Sports

EL PASO, Texas – With the UTEP football team limited to 18 percent capacity for its home games at the Sun Bowl, the Miners have come up with a way to make the stands seem a little more festive.

UTEP has partnered with Allstate insurance agent Oscar Arrieta to create fan cutouts and display them in the stands.

Fans can submit a photo of themselves, a friend, child or pet and have a photo printed and placed in the stands.

UTEP is encouraging fans to wear their UTEP gear for their cutouts.

Fans can purchase a cut out for $39 or contact Arrieta’s office to see how they can get one for free.

Your cutout will be available to take home at the end of the season.

Fans are encourage to purchase their cutouts six days prior to the next home game to make sure they are in the stands.

You can click here to find out more.