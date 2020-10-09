El Paso shuts down city-run sports leagues due to virus case spike

Sports

EL PASO, Texas -- The City of El Paso is shutting down its municipal-run sports leagues for two weeks because of the recent spike in Covid-19 cases in the Borderland, city officials announced Friday afternoon.

The city made the move on the recommendation of the El Paso Public Health Department and City-County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza.

Teams and families have been notified of the suspension, officials said. The city's Parks and Recreation Department indicated it is also working with teams on rescheduling when possible and issuing refunds.

In the next two weeks, more than 460 practices and games would have involved between 4,000 and 7,000, according to a city statement.

“Physical activity, especially sports, is important to the overall physical and mental well-being of our residents,” Ocaranza said. “However, we cannot ignore the ongoing increase in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations we have seen this week.”