Published 7:11 pm

Borderland Blitz: High School Football plays on despite city shutdown debate

EL PASO, Texas - High school football played on Friday night, this as the debate whether to shutdown the city continues.

While most school districts have suspended their seasons for the next two weeks, Ysleta I.S.D., Clint I.S.D., and Tornillo I.S.D. are moving forward with athletics.

Three games are scheduled for this weekend, two of them were played on Friday.

Riverside at Clint

Crane at Tornillo

Saturday:

San Elizario at Mountain View

