New El Paso pro wrestling promotion holding open tryout

Sports

EL PASO, Texas -- If you ever had a dream of becoming a pro wrestler, now is your chance.

A new wrestling promotion is hitting the ground running in El Paso called Pro Wrestling Zen (PWZ)

It's the brain child of El Paso wrestler and trainer, Randy Terrez.

Terrez has been wrestling for more than 20 years and was trained by some of the best in the wrestling business.

Now Terrez is ready to pass on his knowledge to others.

PWZ is planning to tape wrestling shows in the new year, but since they can't perform in front of fans right now, the shows will be uploaded online.

PWZ is in need of some more wrestlers, so there will be an open tryout January 16 at the PWZ dojo located at 210 Poplar in central El Paso.

No wrestling experience is needed to tryout.

"Football player, cheerleader, you can come from any aspect of life," Terrez said. "We want to make sure that they know how to perform on camera. Any wrestling shape, that's not a problem, we'll train them. We're looking for that wow factor."

CJ Campos was one of the first wrestlers to join PWZ.

Campos has been training with Terrez for more than a year.

"My grandfather was a professional wrestler," Campos said. "Ever since I was little this was something I always wanted to do. You're definitely going to be sore the next day, but if you love it you're definitely going to be back."

To apply for the January 16 tryout, applicants can go to https://www.prowrestlingzen.com/ or visit the Pro Wrestling Zen Facebook and Instagram page.

There is a $25 application fee, but PWZ will award two participants (1 male, 1 female) a full year of training free of charge.