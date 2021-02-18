NM Racing Commission votes to cancel racing season at Sunland Park Racetrack; no Sunland Derby

Sports

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- For the second straight year there will not be a Sunland Derby at the Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino.

On Thursday, the New Mexico Racing Commission voted to cancel the racing season at the Sunland Park Racetrack.

This in effect meant the cancellation of the racetrack's premiere event, the Sunland Derby.

The Sunland Derby is the track's signature race and a qualifier on the road to the Kentucky Derby.

This will be the second straight year the race has been cancelled after it was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Concerns over the current state of Covid-19 is why this year's race won't happen either.

The Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino is temporarily closed because of a New Mexico public health emergency order.

Sunland Park Racetrack had planned to begin racing in January, but it was still waiting on the approval of the New Mexico Racing Commission before moving forward.

Thursday's decision by the commission will mean a longer wait before horses can return to the track at Sunland Park.