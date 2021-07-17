At least 4 shot outside stadium, halting Padres at Nationals game

Sports

WASHINGTON, DC — The San Diego-Washington baseball game has been halted after the Nationals said a shooting was reported outside the stadium.

Fans and players were sent scrambling Saturday night at Nationals Park in Washington, DC, after at least four people were injured in a shooting outside the stadium, according to police.

Journalists inside the stadium reported multiple loud bangs. A message on the scoreboard initially told fans to remain inside the baseball park, but that has since been updated to say it is safe for fans to leave the stadium.

At least four people were wounded, according to tweets from DC’s Metropolitan Police Department, but said it “appears there is no ongoing threat at this time.” The shooting is under investigation, the department said.