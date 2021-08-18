Edwin Rodriguez stepping down as manager of the El Paso Chihuahuas.

Sports

EL PASO, Texas - Edwin Rodriguez will no longer serve as the manager of the El Paso Chihuahuas.

Wednesday, the San Diego Padres announced Rodriguez would be stepping down from the position.

Pitching coach Eric Junge will serve as manager for the team for the remainder of the 2021 season.

A reason for Rodriguez's resignation was not provided, but a Padres spokesperson told the San Diego Union-Tribune that it was a personal decision.

Rodriguez is 61 years old and has spent 42 years in professional baseball.

He's been a part of the San Diego farm system since 2017, and the 2021 season marked his third season as the manager of the Chihuahuas.

Back in June, Rodriguez reached a milestone surpassing 900 career wins as a manager.

The Chihuahuas are currently 36-52 this season, and are in last place in the Triple-A West’s East Division.