Diggs interception helps Cowboys defeat Carolina 36-28

Trevon Diggs is the first Dallas player with at least one interception in each of the first four games, and he has two off Carolina’s Sam Darnold for an NFL-high five this season, as the Cowboys won 36-28 on Sunday.

The first pick of the day from Diggs set up Dak Prescott’s fourth touchdown pass, a 23-yarder to Cedrick Wilson that gave the Cowboys a 33-14 lead late in the third quarter.

Three Carolina plays after his first interception, Diggs won a tug-of-war with DJ Moore for possession and was awarded in the interception.

The pair of picks gave Dallas eight straight games with at least two takeaways going back to last season. It’s the longest active streak in the NFL.