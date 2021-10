Sports

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — No. 1-ranked Alabama played its second road SEC game of the season Saturday night and fell in a stunner to unranked Texas A&M at College Station.

The Crimson Tide’s 41-38 loss to A&M was its first since 2019.

The Aggies, with one second left on the game clock, kicked a game-winning 28-yard field goal.

More to come…