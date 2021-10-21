Locomotive FC shuts out Austin Bold FC, 3-0

(Courtesy: El Paso Locomotive FC)

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC (17-3-10, 61 points) dominated against Austin Bold FC for a 3-0 win at Southwest University Park on Wednesday night.

Forward Aaron Gomez extended his all-time club leading goal count to open the scoring with a goal in the 23rd minute.

Forward Lucho Solignac added to his season-leading goal count and midfielder Diego Luna closed the scoring for the three points in the 90th minute.

“It’s great to bounce back with the clean sheet and three goals,” said head coach Mark Lowry. “It was the response we were looking for. There was an opportunity for the guys tonight to do that, so I was excited for them going into the game. They had an opportunity to put the train back on track after a tough game a couple of days ago. They did it really well.”

Austin Bold FC started strong by testing goalkeeper Logan Ketterer in the third minute of the match, only to be denied by the veteran between the pipes.

After that it was the Locomotive show, seeing Lucho take a shot that was a near miss over the crossbar.

The sustained pressure from Locomotive gave El Paso a first-half lead with a series of connections from midfielder Chapa Herrera and Lucho to end with a golazo of a volley from Gomez.

Los Locos dominated the possession for the remainder of the half searching for another goal for insurance

Locomotive quickly found that second goal in the 48th minute with a quick turnover in the midfield that provided midfielder Dylan Mares with the pass to Lucho who settled the ball before rifling the shot into the back net.

With the dangerous 2-0 lead, the Locos Blue settled in to absorb Austin pressure with its trademark ironclad defense.

Austin’s greatest chance came in the 88th minute where a served-in cross led to Nathaniel Adamolekun taking a shot that Ketterer was able to kick back out.

The resulting scramble in the box set up a goal kick that led to Gomez getting the ball to Luna who put the game to bed with the third goal of the night.

UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive closes the home campaign of the regular season by hosting OKC Energy FC on Sunday, October 24 at Southwest University Park. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. MT.

The first 2,000 fans into the Stadium when gates open at 5:00 p.m. will receive a replica white jersey.

Tickets are available for purchase online at eplocomotivefc.com/tickets, by phone at 915-235-GOAL, or through the official El Paso Locomotive FC App.