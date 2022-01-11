MLS midfielder Eric Calvillo joins El Paso Locomotive FC ahead of 2022 season

(Courtesy: El Paso Locomotive FC)

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC has announced Midfielder Eric Calvillo is set to join the club for the 2022 USL Championship, pending league and federation approval.

Calvillo is currently with El Salvador’s Men’s National Team for CONCACAF FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualification and will join El Paso Locomotive at the conclusion of the international window.

“We have been able to secure a very good talent in Eric,” shared Locomotive Head Coach and Technical Director John Hutchinson. “2021 was a good season for Eric and we cannot wait to see what he can bring to the team. Eric is a box-to-box midfielder and will help strengthen our squad. We look forward to Eric coming into pre-season once he finishes his commitments with the national team.”

Calvillo, 24, comes to El Paso after an incredibly successful season on loan with Orange County SC from San Jose Earthquakes where the California native helped lift the 2021 USL Championship trophy.

Calvillo made 25 appearances, recording two goals and three assists in the regular season with Orange County SC before starting against the Tampa Bay Rowdies where he recorded an assist in the club’s 3-1 win.

Calvillo began his career in the NASL with the New York Cosmos, making a total of 19 appearances, four goals, and one assist, helping lift the Cosmos to a first place finish and a trophy in 2016 before making the leap to Major League Soccer, signing with the San Jose Earthquakes in 2018.

Calvillo went on loan with the Earthquakes USL Championship affiliate, Reno 1868 FC, making 20 appearances and a goal over two seasons.

While on loan with Reno, Calvillo made appearances with San Jose for a total of 11 appearances in the American topflight.

As a young midfielder with roots in El Salvador, Eric Calvillo earned his first appearance for the El Salvador Men’s National team, playing 57 minutes against Guatemala in September 2021, having made three appearances for the El Salvador U-23 team earlier in the year.

Prior to aligning with El Salvador, Calvillo played prominently in the U.S. Men’s National Team youth system, making 36 appearances for the U-17 team and four appearances for the U-19 side.

Calvillo and El Salvador are set to play the U.S. Men’s National Team on Tuesday, January 27 at 4:30 p.m. MT live on ESPN2.

They will conclude the January qualification matches in the Octagonal against Honduras on Sunday, January 30 at 5:05 p.m. MT.

Player Information

Name: Eric Calvillo

Pronunciation: AIR-ic Cal-VEE-oh

Position: Midfielder

DOB: January 2, 1998

Height: 5’7”

Weight: 153 lbs.

Hometown: Palmdale, California

Last club: San Jose Earthquakes (MLS)