Locomotive FC fall to Las Vegas, 5-4; El Paso still in search of first win in 2022

EL PASO, Texas - The troubles continue for the El Paso Locomotive FC.

Three matches into the 2022 season, the Locomotive have suffered three straight defeats.

The latest loss came at home Wednesday night against the Las Vegas Lights.

It was a wild match with a total of 9 goals, but the final scoreboard didn't go in favor of the Locomotive as they came up one goal short losing to Las Vegas, 5-4.

El Paso had a chance to tie up the game in stoppage time in the second half, but a free kick by El Paso's Dylan Mares went wide left of the goal.

The loss drops El Paso's record to 0-3-0.

The Locomotive have yet to pick up any points this season, and Locomotive head coach John Hutchinson is still in search of his first win as El Paso's head coach.

Another highlight in Wednesday's game came with the debut of 16-year-old Diego Abarca.

Abarca is a student at Canutillo Hight School and is part of the Locomotive's USL academy.

Abarca was in the starting 11 for the Locomotive FC.

The Locomotive will get a bit of a break before they return to the pitch April 3 at San Diego Loyal SC.