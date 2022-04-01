Remembering Richard Ochoa; longtime El Pasoan was a Texas Longhorns legend

EL PASO, Texas - Even though Richard Ochoa was born and raised in Laredo, TX, El Paso was home.

He and his wife Marilyn, raised their family in the Sun City.

Ochoa was a pharmaceutical representative, Marilyn an elementary school teacher.

Prior to coming to El Paso, both were students at the University of Texas.

Ochoa, who was on a football scholarship, was just the second Hispanic football player to ever suit up for the Longhorns.

He was a running back for the Longhorns who would end up winning the MVP of the 1953 Cotton Bowl after leading his team to a 16-0 victory over Tennessee.

Ochoa had a stellar game, carrying the ball 26 times and running for 108 yards.

It was later that year in 1953, that Ochoa would marry the love of his life Marilyn.

"That's when he became a hero, but of course I liked him even without the uniform," Marilyn Ochoa said jokingly as she laughed.

She recalled her husband as being a humble man who loved life and also loved to dance.

"It just developed because Richard was such a sweet person, a genuine person," Ochoa said. "He just fit right in and they (UT football team) chose him as a captain, he was the most valuable player and he couldn't have gotten anymore accolades while he was there, so it was a wonderful time in our lives."

Richard Ochoa died last week at the age of 90.

It was a life well lived, as Ochoa was a trailblazer for other Latinos who would go on to play football at Texas.

It was difficult for Ochoa at times having to deal with the racism during that time period.

During an interview in 2017, Ochoa shared a story with ABC-7 about being denied entry into a party that was hosted by judge to celebrate the Cotton Bowl victory.

"He loved what he did and he was accepted by all the players," Marilyn Ochoa said. "I'm so thankful for that because there was a lot of prejudice then."

After playing pro football in Canada, Ochoa and his wife Marilyn moved to El Paso were they raised their family and where Ochoa lived the rest of his life.

In 1993 Ochoa was inducted into the El Paso Athletics Hall of Fame, and then in 2000 he was inducted into the University of Texas Hall of Honor.