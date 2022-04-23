Match between Locomotive FC & Oakland Roots SC ends in 1-1 draw

EL PASO, Texas - It wasn't a win, but it wasn't a loss either.

Saturday night at Southwest University Park, the Locomotive FC picked up their first draw of the season.

In their match against the Oakland Roots SC, the game ended with a final score of 1-1.

It would be the Oakland Roots who would get on the board first following a goal by Daruisz Formella in the 13th minute.

The Locos would score the equalizer in the 31st minute with a goal by El Paso's Lucho Solignac.

El Paso's record now stands at 1-5-1.

The Locomotive FC will next hit the road for a match next Saturday in Leesburg, Virginia against Loudoun United.