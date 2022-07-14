El Paso Locomotive FC signs defender Miles Lyons from Barca Residency Academy

(Courtesy: El Paso Locomotive FC)

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive signed defender Miles Lyons from the prestigious Barca Residency Academy in Casa Grande, Arizona, the club announced today.

Per Club policy, details of the signing have not been publicly disclosed and is pending league and federation approval.

“We invited Miles [Lyons] in for pre-season after our friendly with the Barca Academy and we were very happy with him,” commented John Hutchinson, Locomotive Head Coach and Technical Director. “We know he has a had an excellent football education with the Barca Academy and thank them for helping us and Miles with his first professional club. Miles has the potential to be a very good prospect for us moving forward and we look forward to seeing his development.”

Lyons, 19, comes to El Paso Locomotive as an outside back, helping a fill a role on the defensive backline for the Locos.

Lyons helps deepen the budding relationship between Locomotive and the Barca Residency Academy as the first signing since Diego Luna.

The 19-year-old right back played four seasons with the Barcelona Residency Academy where most recently he helped lead the U-19 teams to the MLS Next Playoffs by finishing top in the Southwest Division in an undefeated season.

As a talented young outside back, Lyons has the ability to push into the attack to help provide width in the final third.

A proclaimed student of the game, Lyons possesses a drive to improve every time he steps onto the field.

Transaction Details

Full Name: Miles Lyons

Pronunciation: MY-ulls LIE-uhns

Position: Defender

DOB: October 8, 2002 (19)

Hometown: Tucson, Arizona

Height: 5’8”

Weight: 150 lbs.

Transaction: El Paso Locomotive FC acquires Defender Miles Lyons from Barcelona Residency Academy in Arizona.

El Paso Locomotive FC goes on the road to play Oakland Roots SC on Saturday, July 16.

Kickoff from Laney College Football Stadium in Oakland, California is set for 8:00 p.m. MT and will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

The Locos will return to Southwest University Park to host San Antonio FC for a Copa Tejas bout on Saturday, July 23 at 7:30 p.m. MT. The match will be crucial in Locomotive FC’s Copa Tejas title defense and will be concluded with a post-match firework show.

Tickets are available online at eplocomotivefc.com/tickets or by calling 915-235-GOAL.