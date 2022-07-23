Locomotive FC falls to San Antonio FC, 1-0

Courtesy: El Paso Locomotive FC

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive (9-8-6, 33 points, West-5) fell 1-0 against San Antonio FC on Saturday night at Southwest University Park.

Locomotive Midfielder Liam Rose made his debut for El Paso as a starter, going on to play 61 mintues.

“We weren’t clinical tonight at all, we were not ruthless enough in the front third,” said Head Coach and Technical Director John Hutchinson. “It was a tough game. There were key moments for us that didn’t roll our way tonight. I thought the boys played some good stuff in the second half. They took the power of the game but all the half chances or three-quarter chances we have, we just our finishing at the moment. But the positive of that is we are making the chances.”

San Antonio played aggressively from the opening whistle. The defense, led by the veteran Locomotive captain, Yuma held strong to keep San Antonio off the board.

San Antonio’s first threat on goal came in the 18th minute with a shot from SAFC’s Samuel Adeniran tested Goalkeeper Evan Newton into a massive close range shot to push the ball into the crossbar.

San Antonio got another opportunity that Yuma slid in to deny.

Going the other direction, Locomotive tested the San Antonio defense, as Midfielder Nick Hinds looked to find Midfielder Eric Calvillo in the box but was stopped just short.

Moments later Forward Lucho Solignac had an opportunity that flew just over the crossbar.

The stalemate broke in the 48th minute with SAFC’s Santiago Patino finding the first goal of the night, but Locomotive was fast to respond the other way.

Midfielder Dylan Mares tested SAFC’s goalkeeper Jordan Farr leading to a corner that saw Rose strike from distance, nearly finding the back of the net.

