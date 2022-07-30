Skip to Content
Locomotive FC fall to Louisville City, 1-0; Locos on 3 game losing skid

EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso Locomotive FC were hoping to get their season back on track Saturday night, but it just wasn't in the cards.

The Locomotive fell to Louisville City by a final score of 1-0.

It was the first ever meeting between the two clubs.

Louisville is currently in first place of the USL Eastern Conference, so it was going to be a challenge for the Locomotive.

The lone goal was scored in the 52nd minute of the game by Louisville City.

El Paso has now lost three matches in row, two straight matches at home.

They'll next hit the road next week for a match against Monterey Bay on Saturday.

