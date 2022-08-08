El Paso Locomotive FC signs midfielder Artem Kholod for remainder of 2022 USL Championship season

(Courtesy: El Paso Locomotive FC)

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC signed Ukrainian International Artem Kholod for the remainder of the 2022 USL Championship season, the club announced today.

Per Club policy, details of the signing have not been publicly disclosed.

The signing is pending league and federation approval and the receipt of his P-1 Visa and ITC.

“We have been looking for a right back for a while now and we found the opportunity to sign from a very good club in Ukraine, one known for the development of players,” said Locomotive Head Coach and Technical Director John Hutchinson. “We were looking for a player who has attacking qualities and Artem ticked all the boxes. We are very excited to welcome him to the squad and we cannot wait to see what he can produce for El Paso.”

Kholod, 22, came up through the youth academies of Metalist Kharkiv and Shakhtar Donetsk in his native Ukraine.

Following his graduation from the Shakhtar Donetsk Academy, Kholod signed his first professional contract with Shakhtar, training alongside the first team before going on loan to Metalist 1925 Kharkiv for the 2020/21 Ukrainian First League season.

With Metalist, Kholod earned one goal in 18 appearances to lift the team to a third-place finish to earn promotion into the Ukrainian Premier League.

In the 2021/22 season, Kholod went on loan to FC Mariupol where he has made four appearances in the Ukrainian Premier League.

In addition to his club success, Kholod has played for the Ukraine Men’s National Team at both the U-17 and U-19 levels.

Kholod has made 21 appearances for the U-17s and five for the U-19s earning nine goals across the two levels.

Transaction Details

Full Name: Artem Kholod

Pronunciation: ARE-tohm kHO-lud

Position: Defender

DOB: January 22, 2000 (22)

Hometown: Kharkiv, Ukraine

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 170 lbs.

Transaction: El Paso Locomotive FC signs Midfielder Artem Kholod.

Artem Kholod and El Paso Locomotive FC is set to play Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Friday, August 12.

Kickoff from Weidner Field is set for 7:00 p.m. MT and will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

Locomotive will return to Southwest University Park to host Landon Donovan and his San Diego Loyal on Saturday, August 20 at 7:30 p.m. MT.

Tickets are available for purchase online at eplocomotivefc.com or by calling 915-235-GOAL and will include a firework show following the match.