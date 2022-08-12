Locomotive FC snaps losing skid with 4-4 draw against Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado - It was a rollercoaster of emotions Friday night in Colorado Springs, CO.

The El Paso Locomotive FC (9-10-7) snapped their 4 game losing streak with a 4-4 draw against the Colorado Springs Switchbacks.

It was a game that from the first ten minutes of the match appeared that the Switchbacks would run away with it.

In those first 10 minutes, the Switchbacks scored 3 goals, and went into the half up 3-0.

But the Locomotive would finally get it going in the second half with their first goal of the match in the 53' minute courtesy of Dylan Mares.

Four minutes later in the 57' minute, El Paso would score their second goal off the foot of Luis Solignac.

The equalizer came in the 65' minute when Mares again would find the back of the net to tie the match at 3.

Two minutes later in the 67' minute it would be Solignac breaking the deadlock with a goal to give the Locomotive FC the 4-3 lead.

The Locos had all the momentum until stoppage time.

That was when Colorado Springs' Aaron Wheeler would tie the game up with a goal to end the match in a 4-4 draw.

As much as the Locos would have liked to come home with 3 points, they'll settle for the single point.

It's their first point in more than a month.

They'll return home next Saturday, August 20 when they play San Diego Loyal at Southwest University Park.