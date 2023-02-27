Midfielder Luis Moreno, 16, joins El Paso Locomotive as the youngest ever signing

(Courtesy: El Paso Locomotive FC)

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC announced today the signing of Luis Moreno for the 2023 season, pending league and federation approval.

“We are happy to bring a player of Moreno’s ability and potential to El Paso,” Head Coach and Technical Director Brian Clarhaut said. “It is evident that he is a highly talented young player, and we look forward to nurturing and developing his game.”

A central midfielder with a high level of technical ability to get out of tight spaces, the 16-year-old becomes the club’s youngest ever signing - surpassing Diego Abarca (17) who signed his first professional contract in October – and demonstrates Locomotive’s commitment to developing up and coming youth players.

Moreno comes to El Paso from the Houston Dynamo Academy, where he played a key role for the U-17 team that posted a 3W-2L-1D record last season.

Moreno has also spent time training with both the Dynamo first and second team.

Additionally, Moreno carries national team experience.

He's been called up on three separate occasions to represent the U.S. Under-17 Men’s National Team for high-level international matches, most recently against South American giants Argentina and Uruguay.

El Paso Locomotive’s roster as it currently stands for the 2023 USL Championship season is below, listed alphabetically by position:

GOALKEEPERS (2): Benny Diaz, Javier Garcia

DEFENDERS (9): Eder Borelli, Ander Egiluz, Nick Hinds, Artem Kholod, Miles Lyons, Erik McCue, Marc Navarro, Bence Pavkovics, Yuma.

MIDFIELDERS (8): Diego Abarca, Eric Calvillo, Louis “Chapa” Herrera, Denys Kostyshyn, Joel Maldonado, Luis Moreno, Petar Petrović, Liam Rose

FORWARDS (5): Chris Garcia, Aaron Gomez, Luis “Lucho” Solignac, Emmanuel Sonupe, Ricardo Zacarias