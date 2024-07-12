Locomotive FC fall 2-0 to Las Vegas Lights FC

(Courtesy: Locomotive FC)

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC fell 2-0 to Las Vegas Lights FC on Friday night at Southwest University Park.

Despite managing to string a number of strong opportunities in the first half, the Locos were unable to capitalize and went into the break deadlocked with Las Vegas.

In the 64', Locos defender Noah Dollenmayer would make an impressive goal-line clearance only for the Lights' Coleman Gannon to run in for the rebound and open the scoring for Las Vegas.

The Locos battled to try to break through the organized Lights defense but despite best efforts, struggled to find the equalizer.

As the match approached its end, El Paso's Lucas Stauffer unfortunately deflected a ball into the Locos net to double the opposition's lead and secure victory for the Lights.

POST-MATCH PRESS CONFERENCE (WILMER CABRERA AND EDER BORELLI):

NOTES

Borderland native and Locomotive Academy product Emiliano Rodriguez registered his first professional start tonight. The 20-year-old recently signed his first professional contract and with his appearance tonight, he now has four appearances with the Locos across all competitions this season.

Locomotive recorded its largest attendance of the season, with 6,727 fans present at Southwest University Park.

Jahmali Waite and Lucas Stauffer made their returns to the match day roster, starting tonight's match. Both missed the last four matches, with Waite out on international duty with Jamaica and Stauffer sidelined with injury.

Amando Moreno returned to the starting lineup tonight after making his return from injury at Rhode Island FC, where he came in as a second-half substitute.

FORECAST: 93ºF, clear skies

ATTENDANCE: 6,727

SCORING SUMMARY

ELP – N/A

LV – Coleman Gannon 64', Lucas Stauffer (Own Goal 83')

LINEUPS

ELP – (4-3-3) Jahmali Waite, Eder Borelli-C (Miles Lyons 90'), Noah Dollenmayer, Brandan Craig, Lucas Stauffer, Amando Moreno, Javier Nevarez, Emiliano Rodriguez (Nick Hinds 69'), Joaquin Rivas (Petar Petrovic 61'), Tumi Moshobane (Bolu Akinyode 90+4'), Ricardo Zacarias

Subs Not Used: Javier Garcia, Ramon Pasquel, Finnley O'Brien

LV – (4-2-3-1) Raiko Arozarena, Gennaro Nigro, Maliek Howell, Joe Hafferty, Shawn Smart, Jean-Claude Ngando, Andre Fortune (Emrah Klimenta 81'), Christian Pinzón (Solomon Asante 89'), Valentin Noël (Zander Romero 89'), Coleman Gannon (Sawyer Crisostomo 90+7'), Khori Bennett

Subs Not Used: Nicholas Ammeter, Austin Wormell

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP – Brandan Craig (Yellow) 2', Eder Borelli (Yellow) 59'

LV – Christian Pinzon (Yellow) 89'

MATCH STATS: ELP | LV

GOALS: 0|2

ASSISTS: 0|0

POSSESSION: 38|62

SHOTS: 13|17

SHOTS ON GOAL: 5|4

SAVES: 2|5

FOULS: 12|10

OFFSIDES: 0|1

CORNERS: 8|4

UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive FC are on the road for a nationally televised rematch against Phoenix Rising FC on CBS Sports Network next Friday, July 19 at 9 p.m. MT.