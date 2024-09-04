Former El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame president Jon Sanders dead at 86

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame inductee Jon Sanders has died. Sanders served as Hall of Fame President in 1995 and spent his time volunteering for charities across El Paso.

When he was 16, Sanders held the New Mexico State Long Jump Record. He then went on to compete for Texas Western College in track and field and basketball, setting the school's Long Jump record. His collegiate record stood until Miner legend Bob Beamon broke it.

Sanders served as captain and MVP of the Miners basketball team his senior year. He was named All Conference that same year.

"A little-known fact about Mr. Sanders is that after college he went on to get two master’s degrees from Boston and Salem University and then not well known as he went into coaching men’s basketball at M.I.T. for several years before coming back to El Paso," the El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame stated Wednesday.

Sanders was inducted into the El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame in 1994. He continued his athletic legacy over the next three decades, making an impact on future generations of athletes.

Jon Sanders was 86.