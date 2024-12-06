FINAL – UTEP falls to Oklahoma in final set

FINAL UPDATE - The UTEP Miners pressed hard, but couldn't overcome the Oklahoma Sooners in the fifth set showdown. Sooners took it 15 points to 9, and the match 3 sets to 2. Oklahoma will now advance to the second round, facing the winner of tonight's Pittsburgh vs Morehead State game.

UPDATE: The Miners surged late, but were ultimately not able to stop the Oklahoma Sooners from taking the fourth set, 25 points to 21. The game will now go to the fifth set, where the first team to get to 15 points with a two-point margin will take the set and match to advance in the tournament.

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania - The UTEP volleyball team was one set away from punching their ticket to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, but the 8th ranked Oklahoma Sooners had other plans.

UTEP is taking on Oklahoma in the first round, and despite a 2-0 lead for the Miners, the Sooners finally won their first set of the match.

The Miners still lead the Sooners, 2 sets to 1 headed into the 4th set.

This is UTEP's first ever appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

The Miners would score the first point of the match.

Oklahoma would quickly rebound and take the lead in the early portion of the first set, but the Miners rallied and ended up taking the first set, 25-19.

In the 2nd set, UTEP's momentum would continue.

The Miners led the majority of the way and despite a late run from the Sooners, the Miners would win the second set, 25-22.

With Oklahoma's back to the wall, the Sooners wasted no time taking the early lead in the third set.

The Sooners would go on to win the 3rd set, 25-19.

Oklahoma needs to win the 4th set to force a deciding 5th set.

UTEP just needs to win one more set to win the match.

The 4th set is currently in progress.

This story will be updated.