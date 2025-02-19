El Paso Locomotive FC sign midfielder Kofi Twumasi 

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC announced that it has signed Ghanian-American midfielder Kofi Twusami for 2025. The signing is pending league and federation approval, and the terms of the deal will not be disclosed per club policy.

"Kofi has proven himself to be a quality defensive midfielder in the USL Championship,” Technical Director Ray Saari said. “He adds a wealth of experience and we’re very happy to add him to our group for 2025.”

Twumasi, 28, arrives in El Paso after spending last season at Rhode Island FC where he made 14 appearances for the side on its path to winning the 2024 USL Eastern Conference Championship.

Prior to his time in Rhode Island, the dual national led MLS Next Pro side Atlanta United 2 as its captain throughout the 2023 season and registered the most starts of any player on the squad (26). Across 2,257 minutes in 27 matches played, he recorded 70 clearances and 70 interceptions while being amongst the top players in passing accuracy (90.2%) and bagging one goal.

"I’m very excited to be coming to El Paso,” Twumasi said. “I’m happy to be a part of this club and I can’t wait to get started with the team.”

A youth product of Kalonji Soccer Academy in Atlanta, Twumasi also had short stints abroad in Romania’s top-flight with Viitorul Constanța and Universitatea Cluj as well as Rot-Weiß Oberhausen and VfB Homberg in the German fourth tier.

El Paso’s updated roster can be found below listed alphabetically by position.

Goalkeeper (2): Jahmali Waite, Sebastian Mora-Mora

Defender (9): Wahab Ackwei, Tony Alfaro, Memo Diaz, Noah Dollenmayer, Kenneth Hoban, Arturo Ortiz, Alvaro Quezada, Ricky Ruiz, Gabi Torres

Midfielder (5): Eric Calvillo, Robert Coronado, Frank Daroma, Emiliano Rodriguez, Kofi Twumasi

Forward (7): Beto Avila, Andy Cabrera, Daniel Carter, Frank Lopez, Amando Moreno, Omar Mora, Tumi Moshobane