El Paso Locomotive FC advance in U.S. Open Cup with 5-1 win over Harpos FC

EL PASO, Texas - After two draws to start its 2025 USL Championship campaign, El Paso Locomotive FC secured a 5-1 victory over Harpos FC at Southwest University Park in the First Round of the U.S. Open Cup to advance in the tournament.

Bryan Romero scored his first two Locomotive goals in his first start for the club while Beto Avila and Gabi Torres each followed up their USL Championship Team of the Week selection with goals of their own.

Locomotive started fast as Avila picked up where he left off Saturday firing a one-touch shot into the back of net 12 minutes in.

Romero then got involved scoring from two consecutive corners right before halftime to push Los Locos further in front.

The hosts kept the goals coming in the second half as an Arturo Ortiz shot was deflected in for an own goal in the 54thminute.

Torres then put the finishing touches on the match rifling home a shot on a cross from Amando Moreno.

GAME NOTES

Sebastian Mora-Mora, Bryan Romero, Kofi Twumasi and Daniel Carter all made their first career starts for Locomotive.

Eric Calvillo made his season debut playing the entire second half.

Frank Lopez made his Locomotive debut as a sub in the 60th minute.

FORECAST: 60ºF, windy

SCORING SUMMARY

ELP – Beto Avila 12’ (Memo Diaz), Bryan Romero 37’ (Gabi Torres), 45’+2’, Braden Fidelak (OG) 54’, Torres 59’ (Amando Moreno)

HRP – Baptiste Debuire 65’ (Quinn Matulis)

LINEUPS

ELP – (3-4-3) Sebastian Mora-Mora, Tony Alfaro, Arturo Ortiz, Bryan Romero, Memo Diaz, Gabi Torres (Alvaro Quezada 76’), Kofi Twumasi, Frank Daroma (Eric Calvillo 45’), Tumi Moshobane (Andy Cabrera 45’), Beto Avila (Amando Moreno 45’), Daniel Carter (Frank Lopez 60’)

Subs Not Used: Marco Canales, Wahab Ackwei

HRP – (4-5-1) Joel Chavez, Patrick Allan (Juan Araque 53’), Braden Fidelak, Curtis Hale, Ricardo Perez (Daniel Whittle 69’), Baptiste Debuire, Davinson Andres Diaz Moreno (Jake Feiner 69’), John Lister (Luis Toledo 69’), George Marchant, Danilo Pekovic, Shane Wheeler (Quinn Matulis 60’)

Subs Not Used: Zachary Gibbens

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

HRP – John Lister (Yellow) 57’

MATCH STATS: ELP | HRP

GOALS: 5|1

ASSISTS: 3|1

POSSESSION: 70|30

SHOTS: 18|7

SHOTS ON GOAL: 7|1

SAVES: 0|2

FOULS: 12|14

OFFSIDES: 2|0

CORNERS: 15|2

UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive FC head north for the Derby Del Camino Real as they face rivals New Mexico United on Saturday at 3 p.m. MT at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque.