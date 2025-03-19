USL to adopt promotion-relegation system for league

EL PASO, Texas - The United Soccer League (USL) made a major announcement Wednesday.

The league plans to adopt a promotion-relegation system in 2027.

That is the same year the USL plans to launch a Division One men's professional league.

The promotion-relegation system the USL will adopt is similar to how leagues in Europe and Mexico are conducted.

Wins and losses will impact which division a USL club competes in.

The USL will have a three-tiered pro system featuring the top division (division one) followed by a second-division called the USL Championship, and the third-division, USL League One.

This marks the first time the European-style system will be implemented in the United States.

At this point, the Locomotive FC would not be considered to be a member of the USL Division One.

This is due to requirements set forth by the U.S. Soccer Federation.

One of the requirements is that USL Division One clubs need to have a stadium capacity of at least 15,000.

The Locomotive FC play their home games at Southwest University Park that has an official capacity of 9,500.