Locomotive FC advance to third round of U.S. Open Cup with 3-0 win over Ventura County FC

THOUSAND OAKS, California - Another fast start for El Paso Locomotive FC propelled the club to a 3-0 victory over Ventura County FC in the Second Round of the U.S. Open Cup at Dignity Health Sports Park Track and Field Stadium in Carson, Ca.

Daniel Carter and Tony Alfaro found themselves in the right place off corner kicks in the first half to put Locomotive in front early.

Andy Cabrera then scored his second goal of the season late in the second half to seal the deal.

Locomotive created pressure against the Ventura County FC back line early and often in the first half with 37 entries into the final third.

A Gabi Torres corner found the head of Alfaro who flicked the ball to the back post where Carter finished things off 17 minutes in to put Los Locos up 1-0.

Alfaro then took matters into his own hands as another set piece fell at his feet which he skied into the top netting to double El Paso’s lead.

Down a man after a red card in the first half, the hosts did respond with some chances to start the second half, but a key block from Kofi Twumasi and late save from Sebastian Mora-Mora preserved the clean sheet for the Locos even after Alfaro was sent off in the 63rd minute.

A pair of substitutes would then land the final blow for El Paso as Avila slid a perfect pass across the box for Cabrera in the 81st minute to send the hosts home.

The draw for the Third Round of the U.S. Open Cup will be tomorrow at 11 a.m. MT and broadcast live on CBS Golazo Network. The details of the match will be announced later in the afternoon.

GAME NOTES

Sebastian Mora-Mora recorded his first clean sheet for Locomotive.

Daniel Carter scored his first Locomotive goal in the 17 th minute.

minute. Omar Mora made his professional debut when he entered the match as a sub in the 84th minute.

FORECAST: 58ºF, clear

SCORING SUMMARY

ELP – Daniel Carter 17’ (Tony Alfaro), Alfaro 30’, Andy Cabrera 81’ (Beto Avila)

LINEUPS

ELP – (3-4-3) Sebastian Mora-Mora, Noah Dollenmayer Tony Alfaro, Kofi Twumasi, Ricky Ruiz, Eric Calvillo (Emiliano Rodriguez 84’), Robert Coronado, Alvaro Quezada, Gabi Torres (Andy Cabrera 63’), Daniel Carter (Beto Avila 63’), Tumi Moshobane (Omar Mora 84’)

Subs Not Used: Marco Canales, Wahab Ackwei, Raul Vazquez

VCFC – (4-4-1-1) JT Marcinkowski, Mateo Tsakiris, Chris Rindov, Jose Magaña, Ascel Essengue, Luis Müller, Tommy Musto (Levon Saribekyan 84’), Jeorgio Kocevski (Nader El-Jindaoui 71’), Jason Bucknor, Dylan Vanney (Eric Preston 84’), Sean Karani (Gabriel Arnold 84’)

Subs Not Used: Gustavo Gonzalez, Enrique Martinez, Owen Pratt

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP – Tony Alfaro (Yellow) 12’, (Red) 63’

VCFC – Jason Bucknor (Yellow) 31’, (Red) 36’, Joel Magaña (Yellow) 60’

MATCH STATS: ELP | VCFC

GOALS: 3|0

ASSISTS: 2|0

POSSESSION: 54|46

SHOTS: 14|7

SHOTS ON GOAL: 7|2

SAVES: 2|4

FOULS: 8|17

OFFSIDES: 2|1

CORNERS: 5|4

UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive FC return home as they square off against Lexington SC on Saturday at 7 p.m. MT at Southwest University Park.