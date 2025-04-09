Chihuahuas drop second straight to Las Vegas Aviators, 6-4

EL PASO, Texas - The Las Vegas Aviators beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 6-4 Wednesday afternoon to win for the second time in as many days at Southwest University Park. Las Vegas is now a Pacific Coast League-best 8-3 this season.

The Aviators hit two home runs in the top of the third inning.

One was an inside-the-park home run to left field by Drew Avans, the 12th inside-the-park home run against El Paso in Chihuahuas’ history.

The other was a homer over the center field fence by Nick Kurtz, his second in as many games in El Paso and his sixth of the season, which leads all of Minor League Baseball.

Tirso Ornelas went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run for El Paso, his first of the season after hitting 23 for the Chihuahuas last year.

Francis Pena faced the minimum number of batters in two shutout relief innings in his first appearance of the season for El Paso.

Americas grad Darell Hernaiz was once again in the starting lineup for the Aviators.

Hernaiz batted second and played shortstop.

He went 1-5 reaching base twice during Wednesday's game and scored a run for the Aviators in the third inning.

Next Game: Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Las Vegas RHP Mason Barnett (0-0, 4.70) vs. El Paso RHP Jared Kollar (0-2, 14.85). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.