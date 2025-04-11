Community Champions: Darell Hernaiz talks about his return to El Paso with Las Vegas Aviators

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso baseball player Darell Hernaiz has had quite the journey to 'The Show.'

This week his journey brought him back home as he and his Las Vegas Aviators faced the El Paso Chihuahuas for a six game series at Southwest University Park.

It was Hernaiz's first time back at his hometown ballpark since he turned pro.

"It's awesome. It's really a lifelong dream come true," Hernaiz said. "I used to come to the games all the time, so it's really awesome."

When Southwest University Park opened in 2014, Hernaiz was just young fan with a big dream.

In 2019, the Americas grad signed to play college baseball at Texas Tech.

He would never play an inning with the Red Raiders, instead he signed a pro-contract with the Baltimore Orioles.

In 2023, he was traded to the Oakland A's and worked his way up the Athletics' farm system.

In 2024, Hernaiz not only made his MLB debut, he hit his first home run in the 'bigs.'

This year, Hernaiz is back in Triple-A with the Aviators as he tries to work his way back up to the Athletics.

"Now that've been there, I see that first of all it's a lot harder but in a good way," Hernaiz said. "So I know what to expect this next time. I feel like I won't feel as wide-eyed as I did the first time."

Entering Thursday's game against the Chihuahuas Hernaiz held a .260 batting average with 11 hits, one home run and 7 RBIs this season.

In his first at-bat at Southwest University Park Tuesday, Hernaiz hit an RBI double.

"Man I was pretty nervous," Hernaiz said. "My heart was racing pretty good. It was my first time being back since high school, and now I knew I could actually hit the ball in the ballpark. I was so grateful that I got a hit."

The work continues for Hernaiz, but he's grateful for what he's accomplished so far, and he looks forward to what's ahead.

"I believed in myself. I worked hard and I never let anyone tell me that couldn't do it," Hernaiz said. "When I was a freshman I don't think many people would have believed me and my aspirations, and thankfully I've been able to accomplish a lot of them."

For all his accomplishments, Hernaiz is this week's Community Champion.

