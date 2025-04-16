Locomotive FC advance to 4th round of U.S. Open Cup after defeating NM United in penalty kicks

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico - It was another classic match between rivals El Paso Locomotive FC and New Mexico United.

Wednesday's match had a lot on the line as it was part of the third round of the U.S. Open Cup.

The Locomotive FC would secure the win in penalty kicks 2(4) - 2(1).

The club advances to the tournament's round of 32.

El Paso scored the first goal of the match in the 21st minute following a header by El Paso's Daniel Carter.

New Mexico then scored the equalizer courtesy of a header goal by Marlon Vargas in the 39th minute.

The match was tied at one at the half.

In the second half, New Mexico United broke the deadlock to take their first lead of the game, 2-1.

The goal was scored in the 72nd minute by New Mexico's Jaylin Lindsey.

With time winding down in the match, the Locomotive pulled off a miracle in stoppage time after Wilmer Cabrera Jr. scored the equalizer off his left foot.

The match would head into extra time tied at 2.

After two periods of extra time, neither team was able to score a goal, so the match headed to penalty kicks.

The Locomotive FC would win the shootout 4-1.

Penalties

ELP Coronado - Make

NM Zelalem – Miss

ELP Ruiz – Make

NM Maples – Make

ELP Torres – Make

NM Ryden - Miss

ELP Cabrera - Make

UP NEXT: The draw for the Fourth Round of the U.S. Open Cup will be aired on CBS Sports Golazo Network at 7:15 a.m. MT.

El Paso Locomotive FC head north for a USL Championship clash against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Saturday, April 19 at 6 p.m. MT at Weidner Field. The match will be streamed on ESPN+.