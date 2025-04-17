Locomotive FC to face Austin FC in fourth round of 2025 U.S. Open Cup

EL PASO, Texas - After Wednesday night’s dramatic victory in penalties over rivals New Mexico United, El Paso Locomotive FC announced today that it will continue its 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup campaign against Austin FC on Wednesday, May 7 at 6:30 MT at Q2 Stadium in Austin.

The Fourth Round match will be streamed on Paramount+.

In the second ever penalty shootout in Derby Del Camino Real history, El Paso came out on top over New Mexico United in a 2(4)-2(1) thriller in Albuquerque.

A 97th-minute equalizer from Andy Cabrera sent the match to extra time and eventually penalties where he finished off the hosts to send Los Locos to the Fourth Round of the U.S. Open Cup for the first time in club history.

Daniel Carter also got on the scoresheet in the 21st minute with his second goal of the tournament.

Austin FC, Locomotive’s Fourth Round opponent, will be the first MLS club to square off with Locomotive in an official competition.

This is their first match in the 2025 U.S. Open Cup as they currently sit at sixth in the Western Conference of Major League Soccer.

About the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

Now in its 110th edition, the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup has crowned a champion since 1914 in every year except 2020 and 2021.

The history-filled tournament is conducted on a single-game-knockout basis and open to all professional and amateur teams affiliated with U.S. Soccer.

In 1999, the oldest ongoing national soccer competition in the U.S. was renamed to honor American soccer pioneer Lamar Hunt.

The 2025 U.S. Open Cup winner will earn $300,000 in prize money, a berth in the 2026 Concacaf Champions League and have its name engraved on the Dewar Challenge Trophy – one of the oldest nationally contested trophies in American team sports – now on permanent display at the National Soccer Hall of Fame in Frisco, Texas.

The runner-up will earn $100,000, while the team that advances the furthest from each lower division will take home a $25,000 cash prize.

Los Angeles Football Club of MLS is defending Champion. The 109th edition of the tournament concluded on September 25, 2024 with LAFC beating four-time Champions Sporting Kansas City 3-1 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles to become Open Cup Champions for the first time.