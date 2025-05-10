Skip to Content
Locomotive FC & FC Tulsa end match in 1-1 draw

TULSA, Oklahoma - The Locomotive FC couldn't hold off FC Tulsa in the final minutes of the match as the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Locomotive FC were the first to score in the 32nd minute of the match courtesy of a goal from Andy Cabrera.

With a 1-0 lead in the 86th minute, the Locomotive FC just needed to hold off FC Tulsa for a few more minutes, but that was when Kalil Elmedkhar found the back of the net to tie the game.

Locomotive FC still pick up one point following Saturday's draw.

Their record now stands at 3-2-4.

The club is back home Friday, May 16 when they host Indy Eleven.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. from Southwest University Park.

