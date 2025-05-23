El Paso Locomotive FC look to cash in hot streak in Las Vegas

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC look to keep rolling high as they travel to take on Las Vegas Lights FC in a USL Championship clash on Saturday, May 24 at 8:30 p.m. MT at Cashman Field.

EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC AT LAS VEGAS LIGHTS FC – SATURDAY, MAY 24, 2025 @ 8:30 P.M. MT – CASHMAN FIELD – LAS VEGAS, NEVADA

Watch: ESPN+

KEY STORYLINES

In a matchup between the tallest and shortest teams in the USL Championship, the little guys prevailed as El Paso Locomotive FC knocked off Indy Eleven 3-1 on Friday night at Southwest University Park.

Amando Moreno got back on the scoresheet for Los Locos early on with Eric Calvillo and Frank Daroma each finding the back of the net off passes from Andy Cabrera.

This win extends Locomotive’s unbeaten streak at home to start 2025 to six matches.

El Paso Locomotive FC saw three players get selected to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 11.

Eric Calvillo and Andy Cabrera each earned starting positions while Arturo Ortiz was named to the bench.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

F Andy Cabrera: After training last Tuesday, head coach Wilmer Cabrera joked that while his son was scoring with ease, he wanted to see him chip in some assists as well.

The message seemed to be received as the younger Cabrera chipped in two assists last Friday night for his first in a Locomotive kit.

One could argue he deserves a third as his run to the outside post on an early fast break opened up space for Amando Moreno to start the scoring for Los Locos.

M Eric Calvillo: Calvillo was everywhere for Locomotive last Friday night with his effort paying off resulting in his first goal of the season midway through the first half. He completed 46 of 49 passes including seven in the final third while also winning seven of eight duels and all four tackles he made.

D Arturo Ortiz: Ortiz contributed heavily to the Locomotive attack in the first half, assisting Moreno’s goal before providing a beautiful full-length pass down the right sideline to Cabrera who set up Calvillo for the second of the half. In defense, he also chipped in seven clearances while winning five of seven tackles and completing 56 of 64 passes.

OPPONENT INFO: Las Vegas Lights FC

El Paso leads the all-time series with Las Vegas, 5-4-0. This includes a 3-1-0 record in Nevada with Locomotive outscoring Las Vegas 5-1 over those contests.

Las Vegas has struggled offensively this season in league play with six goals in nine matches but secured an impressive victory over Loudoun United to start the month. They will look to rebound from a 5-0 defeat at the hands of Sacramento Republic FC last Saturday.

Las Vegas leads the USL Championship in clean sheets (6) with Raiko Arozarena chipping five in those. However, when the Lights have conceded, they have done so in bunches with their three losses being to goal totals of three (New Mexico United), four (FC Tulsa) and five (Sacramento Republic FC).

KEY LOCOMOTIVE STATISTICS

Locomotive are undefeated at home this season (4W-0L-2D). Los Locos have scored five goals in the first 15 minutes and 12 total first-half goals, both the most in the USL Championship this season.

On an individual note, Gabi Torres leads the USL Championship with 19 interceptions. Meanwhile, Eric Calvillo is set to make his 100th Locomotive start on Saturday which ties Yuma for the all-time club record.

RECENT LOCOMOTIVE QUOTES

HC Wilmer Cabrera on team performance vs. Indy Eleven:

“We played with a great mentality from the start. We finished with three quality goals with good movement and possession. I’m proud for the players, and at least for 24 hours, we’re in first place in the Western Conference.”

Cabrera on positive mentality in the midfield:

"It is important to translate with positive numbers when we have the ball. It's not about passing and keeping the ball in the back when we have the chances to go forward. Possession without numbers or results or impacting the game is useless. The guys in the middle have been understanding that, and I think it's been not only positive for the team but also for them individually."

Jahmali Waite on fan support this season:

“Last year, we struggled a lot, but the fans kept showing up and showing out. This season, I think we owed it to the fans to put up quality performances at home. Hopefully, we keep doing that, and they keep coming out and support. We don’t do what we do without them.”

Eric Calvillo on recent home form:

"We need to be a strong team at home and not let any team just come and take points away from us. I'm proud of the group, but at the end of the day, it's just a start. It's so early in the season. We want to be up in the standings because we know how it is to be at the bottom and how hard it is to play catch up. We don't want to do that this year, and it's shown in the past couple games and results."

Calvillo on Cabrera's coaching philosophy:

"I believe he's changed the mentality of the group and is trying to get us to be closer off the field. He's very big on that, and he's mentioned to us about getting our connection and chemistry going. I think that's really helped us because we have a very good locker room and everybody gets along."

Amando Moreno on attacking chemistry this year:

"We just want to find a way to win. If it's me helping Andy or Beto out, we don't really care who's scoring. Right now, everyone's just getting along, and nothing's better than winning. You could score a goal or get an assist, but if you don't get that win, it doesn't feel the same."

Moreno on building on recent results:

"I think we have the momentum right now. We have the confidence and chemistry to say that we're going to go and have a good feeling about trying to win every game. Every game is going to be different. There's no easy games, but I think with the way we've been playing, we definitely have a good chance to win every game, and that's our mentality right now.”