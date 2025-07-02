Skip to Content
Former Locomotive player Diego Luna lifts USMNT past Guatemala in Gold Cup semi-final

By
Published 11:08 PM

ST. LOUIS, Missouri - Former Locomotive FC player Diego Luna once again had a stellar performance in the Concacaf Gold Cup tournament.

Luna scored two goals in the semi-final match against Guatemala to help the U.S. reach the Gold Cup final.

Luna scored twice in the first 15 minutes as the U.S. hung on to defeat Guatemala 2-1.

Team USA punched their ticket to their first Concacaf Gold Cup final since 2021.

The U.S. will face Mexico in the championship match July 6 in Houston, Texas.

