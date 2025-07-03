One-on-one with Locomotive FC’s Gabi Torres; Locos prepare for home match against San Antonio FC

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC prepare for some on-field fireworks as they take on San Antonio FC on Friday, July 4 in a Copa Tejas clash at Southwest University Park at 7 p.m. MT.

The match will be streamed on ESPN+ along with KVIA.com and the KVIA News App.

HOW TO WATCH EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC VS SAN ANTONIO FC – FRIDAY, JULY 4, 2025 @ 7:00 P.M. MT – SOUTHWEST UNIVERSITY PARK – EL PASO, TEXAS

Watch: ESPN+, KVIA.com, KVIA News App

KEY STORYLINES

El Paso Locomotive FC moved into second place in the Western Conference with a resilient 2-1 road victory over Monterey Bay FC in a USL Championship clash on June 21 at Cardinale Stadium.

Gabi Torres set up Wahab Ackwei on an early cross for his second goal of the season before Andy Cabrera turned in Locomotive’s first penalty opportunity of the year to double the lead in the second half.

Despite a strong push from the hosts, Locomotive remain undefeated when they lead at halftime (4W-0L-2D).

All contributors to El Paso Locomotive FC’s goals against Monterey Bay were selected to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 16 with Wahab Ackwei, Andy Cabrera and Gabi Torres earning their flowers after the 2-1 road victory.

Jahmali Waite (Jamaica) and Noah Dollenmayer (Dominican Republic) return to Locomotive after their international stints for the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers and Gold Cup. Both have been away from the club since May 31. Dollenmayer started all five matches in this window including against Mexico in the opening match of the Gold Cup while also scoring his second international goal in a 5-0 win against Dominica on June 10.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

F Amando Moreno: Cabrera has earned most of the shine as the team's leading goalscorer, but Moreno's creativity on the left wing has helped to open up space for his attacking counterparts. He is tied for sixth in the Championship with seven goal contributions and has tallied five assists across all competitions this season.

M Gabi Torres: A key component of Locomotive’s recent success, Torres' impact has been felt on both sides of the field this season. He currently leads the USL Championship with 25 interceptions while also leading the team with six assists across all competitions this season. Whether at left back or in the midfield rotation, Torres has been very influential in the Locos' attack.

D Wahab Ackwei: After a rough outing at home against Orange County SC, Ackwei responded with his second goal of the season and his first since his matchwinner against Hartford Athletic on March 29. He completed 47 of 52 passes while also recording a team-high eight clearances and winning two tackles in a notable defensive effort.

OPPONENT INFO: San Antonio FC

San Antonio FC leads the all-time series with El Paso, 4-5-4, but Los Locos are the current Copa Tejas holders. Locomotive are looking for their first win at home against their in-state rivals since 2021.

Last season in San Antonio, Brandan Craig played the role of super sub scoring the lone goal in El Paso's 1-0 road victory. In the return match at Southwest University Park, a late charge from the hosts overcame a 2-0 deficit behind an own goal and Miles Lyons to manage a draw to secure the season series win.

San Antonio sit just two points back of Locomotive in the Western Conference standings. After a heartbreaking 4-2 loss at conference-leading New Mexico United, the club responded with a pair of USL Jägermeister Cup shutout victories. Jorge Hernández has been an offensive force for the club this season leading the team in goals (7) and chances created (30), but he has missed their last three matches.

KEY LOCOMOTIVE STATISTICS

- Andy Cabrera leads the USL Championship with nine non-penalty goals.

- Gabi Torres leads the league with 25 interceptions.

- Los Locos have won the most fouls in the USL Championship this season (249).

RECENT LOCOMOTIVE QUOTES

HC Wilmer Cabrera on securing three points vs. MBFC:

"It was really important because that kept us near the top of the table for the Western Conference and gave us the possibility to go into our break with a positive mentality. That was critical, and we needed that after the loss here at home. We needed to recover three points. That proves that the team is mature and understands how to recover mentally and physically."

Cabrera on taking advantage of summer heat:

"When it's hot, we need to hold the ball. This is important to us. During the summer, if you don't keep the ball, you're going to run and drain yourself mentally a little bit more than the opponent. You need to protect the ball in the heat because that's going to give you the extra energy that you need just to continue running."

Cabrera on Copa Tejas clash vs. San Antonio FC

"It's not about the trophies. It's about how important is this game for us. The last time we played at home, we lost, so we need to recover that, and we know that we have a very tough opponent in front of us who are one of the top teams in the Western Conference. It's not going to be easy, but it's going to be a good test for us to see where we are at after the break. It's a playoff type of game for us."

Amando Moreno on Western Conference race:

"With it being as close as it is right now, it gives you more incentive and motivation to try and get as many points as possible to stay in this thing. Everyone's still trying to fight and compete for these playoff spots which is our main objective right now."

Memo Diaz on matchup with San Antonio FC:

"It's always a good rivalry with San Antonio. Regardless of the standings, I think it's a game that both teams look to go out there and fight and win. Now that the standings are there, it gives a little bit more juice to the match as well.”