Chihuahuas fall 9-7 in Tacoma

TACOMA, Washington (KVIA) -- The El Paso Chihuahuas put the tying run at second base in the top of the ninth inning Saturday night in Tacoma but lost to the Rainiers 9-7. The Rainiers have won the first two games of the three-game series.

Chihuahuas right fielder Yonathan Perlaza went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk. It was Perlaza’s third consecutive game with a home run and his seventh consecutive game with at least one hit. First baseman Nate Mondou went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk to extend his hitting streak to 19 games and his on-base streak to 24 games.

Designated hitter Luis Campusano tied his season high with three hits, going 3-for-5 with his 50th RBI of the season in his 59th Triple-A game. The Rainiers have won five games in a row and 10 of their last 12. There were four pitches challenged in the game but all four of home plate umpire Dillon Wilson’s calls were upheld.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 7, Rainiers 9 Final Score (07/19/2025)

Team Records: El Paso (49-46, 11-9), Tacoma (52-43, 14-6)

Next Game: Sunday at 2:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Cheney Stadium. El Paso LHP Jackson Wolf (2-1, 7.02) vs. Tacoma RHP Sauryn Lao (0-3, 3.69). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.